From Fred Itua, Abuja

Top Russian investors, yesterday in Abuja, said they would focus on critical sectors of the economy as part of moves to make inroads nto the country.

The Investors stated this at The Dome in Abuja ahead of the inauguration of Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NRCCI), slated for today.

Addressing newsmen alongside the investors, President of NRCCI, Obiora Okonkwo, said the investors have the backing of the the Russian Federation.

The Russian delegation was led by Mr. Andrei Albeshchenko, Ambassador at Large in charge and head of Association of Economic Cooperation with African States and Head of Economic Department

The delegation also revealed that the current trade volume between Nigeria and Russia stands at over $600 million, despite maintaining a diplomatic relationship for over five decades.

President of NRCCI, Okonkwo while briefing newsmen, said: “Our aim is to study, promote, protect and extend industrial and commercial relations between individuals, firms, companies, corporations, institutions and associations of Nigeria and Russia as well as provide Nigerian and Russian businesses with a forum for contacts, discussion of common interest, information, advice and collation of ideas for the improvement of economic and business interests.

“We will further promote, organise and participate in seminars, conferences and trade missions between our two countries as well as liaise with other Chambers of Commerce and bodies for the advancements of trade and commerce.

“As a chamber of Commerce and Industry, NRCCI shall provide and develop business services to members and to respond to enquiries; collect, analyse and disseminate information (including statistics and other economic and business information) on all subjects of interest to members; provide educational and industrial courses including higher educational and career advisory services to members and also, encourage, establish and support employment initiatives for the start-up of businesses and enterprises.

“NRCCI shall also act as marketing agents and provide recruitment services; provide resources for the protection of traders and manufacturers as well as organize seminars, symposia, conferences, trade fairs and exhibitions for the promotion of business and technological advancement in industry, agriculture and manufacturing.

“We are also reasonably aware that Russia and Nigeria have long-standing diplomatic relations which is anchored on strategic partnership between the two countries.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.