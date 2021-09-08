From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, yesterday, met to boost bilateral relations and how both countries can tackle the challenge of terrorism and insurgency.

The meeting was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Araba, Prince Faisal Bin Al-Saud at the Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja.

Onyeama said during the meeting, both countries discussed the issue of security, particularly the challenge of terrorism and insurgency and non-state actors destabilising countries around the world, and the need for both countries to work together and address the challenge.

He said the meeting also sought to increase the level of trade between the two countries.

Onyeama said the two countries discussed cooperation at multilateral level within the framework of international organisations like the United Nations and strengthening both countries’ solidarity in those areas.

He said a strong bond exists between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia as both counties were major oil producers and members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Al-Saud said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was passionate in ensuring the bond of brotherhood and friendship that it had with Nigeria is strengthened. The Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister added that based on those bonds, both countries had many opportunities to cooperate and work together and to build a strong partnership.

