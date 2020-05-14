Magnus Eze, Enugu

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), one of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has by virtue of licensing of technology in the past five years, saved the nation over N250billion.

The Federal Government also revealed that the country was on the verge of a scientific breakthrough that would usher in home-grown cure for the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, made the disclosure in a virtual lecture he delivered on Thursday, to participants of Senior Executive Course No. 42 of the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos.

Onu said that the spike in search for cure followed the pledge of N36 million the Ministry announced as a reward for any cure found for the pandemic by research institutes and individuals in the country. The Minister, had on February 13, this year, challenged Nigerian Scientists to find a home-grown cure for the novel virus.

In his presentation, Onu disclosed that many research institutions and individuals have written to the Ministry, claiming their research results and natural products can cure the disease.

He noted that Government has set up a committee, comprising of Fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Science, to review the claims. The certified claims will earn the reward of N36 million set aside for that purpose.

The Minister further stated that as part of its response to curtailing the pandemic, the agencies in the Ministry have been mobilised to start producing hand sanitizers, disinfectants, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including high quality face masks, body immune boosters, vaccines, test kits, ventilators and telemedicine.

He also disclosed that the Ministry was presently working to upgrade the molecular biology laboratories in Abuja, Odi in Bayelsa State and Ibadan, Oyo state as part of its initiatives to tackle the global scourge.

Director General of NIPSS, Prof Habu Galadima led other Principal Officers of the institute, including the Director of Research, Prof Dung Pam Sha, Director of Administration, Brig. Gen. Chukwuemeka Udaya and Director of Studies, Dr. Nasirudeen Usman to attend the lecture.