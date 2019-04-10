He stated: “These seven strategic minerals (gold, iron ore, coal, lead/zinc, bitumen, limestone and barytes ) are receiving focused attention, which looks at their development through their various value chains to achieve specific national goal. “An example of this initiative is the iron ore value chain activities through the backward integration initiative. The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment pursued this initiative since 2013 in order to achieve the objective of the National Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP).” He noted that the ministry, in an effort to implement its mandates, has developed a roadmap for the growth and development of the sector which has made its contribution to GDP to improve from 0.03 per cent to 0.6 per cent in 2016.

According to him, the revenue generation also improved from N2.08 billion in 2015 to N3.92 billion in 2017 and N2.97 billion as at October 2018.

He added: “The Mining Cadastral Office recorded limestone as highest royalty payments of N5.2 billion through processing fees and other licensing fees.

“Retrieved the old Geological Data of Aeromagnetic Survey Data of the country from Fugro, which Nigerian Geological Survey Agency is already using to explore for strategic minerals.”