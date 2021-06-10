From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, accused Nigeria security operatives of mass arrest and secret killing of youths in the South East on suspicion they were members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

It also accused the political class of keeping quiet in the face of ongoing extra judicial killing of innocent youths in the region.

A statement by IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, flayed the deployment of army and police to indiscriminately arrest and kill innocent youths who had nothing to do with IPOB or ESN.

He alleged a secret genocide to depopulate the Igbo before the coming of Biafra.

Powerful alleged that Nigerian security agencies led by DCP Abba Kyari recently invaded three communities in Mbaitoli Local Government Area in Imo State and burnt their property worth millions of naira.

He said some of the youths arrested and killed were members of rival cult groups who had nothing whatever to do with IPOB.

Powerful called on various human rights groups, international community and stakeholders around the world to intervene and save innocent Igbo youths being killed by Nigerian security, particularly in Imo State.

He said their members were busy in the forest fighting terrorists and challenged security agents to engage them in the forest.

“We have severally said ESN stay in the forests where they are keeping appointments with terrorists and killer herdsmen. Anyone looking for them should simply go to the forests and encounter them. How will the Nigeria security agents who cannot withstand bandits in the North be zealous in killing innocent Biafrans of Igbo extraction?

“These atrocities have been going on for too long but we won’t tolerate it anymore. It is unfortunate that Kyari and co are killing cults members and forcing them to answer ESN and unknown gunmen. We are calling on human rights organisations across the globe and other relevant stakeholders in the world to take record of what Nigeria army and police are doing in so many peaceful communities in Imo State. We therefore, warn perpetrators of these evil agenda to retrace their steps immediately or brace up for stiff resistance,” he said.

The IPOB spokesperson queried why youths in the North were not treated same way even after being identified as bandits.

“The intention of the masterminds of this crime against humanity is to weaken the South East and pave the way for its long-planned invasion by jihadists. But they will not succeed. We promise them hell for this cowardly act of victimising innocent Igbo youths for the activities of unknown gunmen.

“How many times have youths in Zamfara, Katsina or Kaduna been arrested and killed for the activities of bandits? Why is the Federal Government treating the Igbo as slaves and the whole world is watching helplessly.”