From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said the country is making concerted efforts to have a higher per capita income and increased annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through the development of science, technology and innovation.

Onu revealed this when he received the new Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS) Commissioner for Education, Science and Culture, Hamadu Jao, and his team in his office in Abuja, yesterday.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The minister said to improve the economy and raise the GDP of the nation, the Federal Government would be working with top entrepreneurs in the country to help in commercialising its various research findings.

“Converting our research findings to products will ensure job creation, reduce poverty and boost the economy,” the minister said.

He said the move was part of the ministry’s efforts in collaboration with other ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government at diversifying the nation’s economy from oil in the past, six years in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Onu while congratulating Jao over his recent appointment, also commiserated with the people and government of Guinea-Bissau and ECOWAS over the demise of Jao’s immediate predecessor, Leopoldo Amado.

Earlier, Jao, who acknowledged the key role Nigeria plays in the development of science and technology in the sub-region, said he and his team were in the ministry to introduce himself and to consolidate the existing relationship between Nigeria and Guinea Bissau and also to seek support for the meeting of ECOWAS ministers for Science and Technology to be hosted by Nigeria in 2022.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .