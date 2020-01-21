Nigeria is applying for $890 million grant from Global Fund to reduce the burden of HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria from 2021 to 2023.

Executive Secretary, Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) Global Fund Nigeria, Mr Dozie Ezechukwu, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, yesterday.

CCM Nigeria, custodian of Global Fund (GF) grant, is a body of representatives of government, bilateral and multilateral organisations, Civil Society Organisations, patients, communities, private sector and academia.

The mandate of CCM is to oversee the delivery of Global Fund HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria and Resilient Sustainable Systems for Health (RSSH) grant.

Ezechukwu said that malaria would take the highest allocation of $417. 8 million, followed by HIV with $329.1 million and Tuberculosis (TB),

$143.5 million.

Malaria, he said, would take 47 per cent of the allocation; HIV, 37 per cent, while TB will take 16 per cent.

“Global Fund encourages countries to invest in strengthening health and community systems as they are essential to accelerating progress toward ending the epidemics.’’

He said Federal Government was serious about transparency and accountability for the grants to be spent properly.

“Federal Government is serious about transparency not only on this grant but other resources received from international donor partners.

“We have put in place measures to prevent any mismanagement and also had an agreement on the disbursement.

“You see that we are going for another round of application; Global Fund has even increased our allocation from what it used to be.

“We are going to take $890 million for the three diseases in the next three years (2021 to 2023).”

The official thanked the CCM members “for the commitment in ensuring transparency and accountability in coordination of the grant.”