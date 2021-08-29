From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ambassador Matthew Maduforo has called for a closer diplomatic tie between Nigeria and the Republic of South Africa for the unity and progress of the people of Africa.

The South Africa based business man noted that closer economic and socio-political ties between the Africa’s biggest economies would lay a formidable foundation for the unity of Africa continent.

Maduforo stated this during his investiture as the Honorary Mayor of Panorama, the most populous District in Northern Johannesburg, in South Africa. He emerged as Mayor of Panorama after a keenly contested poll between him and other foreign citizens in the city.

In a statement signed by his media Aide, Prince Alexis Opara, Maduforo said there was a need for closer diplomatic ties for Africa to move forward.

“I recalled that Nigeria had played a front line role against the fight for the dismantling of the apartheid regime in South Africa and has continued to play the big brother role in assisting other sister Africa countries . So, I am calling for not just a closer diplomatic tie, but also economic and social ties between the two of Africa’s biggest economies for the peace, unity and progress of the people of Africa.

I don’t think that the molestation of Nigerians by their South African brothers at every slightest provocation would engender the unity and progress that we Africans need,” he said.

