Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, George Oguntade, has assured the international maritime community of the commitment of the Federal Government to enhanced security on Nigerian waters.

This was as the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA Dr Dakuku Peterside, announced Nigeria’s quest to return to Category C of the IMO Council at an election scheduled to take place later this year.

He stated this at the dinner hosted in honor of a delegation from Nigeria at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organisation, IMO with the Secretary General Mr Kitac Lim, leading other Permanent and Alternate Representatives to the dinner which also had the Chairman, House Committee on Maritime Safety Education and Administration, Linda Ikpeazu in attendance.

Ambassador Oguntade who also doubles as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the IMO, said that the Nigerian government is committed to providing conducive environment for business in the Nigerian maritime sector to thrive. He informed that the Global Maritime Security Conference which Nigeria has committed to hosting from 7th – 9th October this year was another show of assurance to issues that may hinder business in the Nigerian maritime sector.

Meanwhile, NIMASA boss, Dakuku Peterside, while announcing Nigeria’s quest to seek reelection back to the Council noted the country has done enough to merit a return to the IMO Council.

“Nigerian is willing and prepared to play more regional and international roles to the global maritime community but that would only be possible with your support. Let Nigeria contribute from within Council to the growth of the maritime sector globally. Let us contribute significantly to the work of the IMO,” Dakuku said.

While acknowledging the fact that Nigeria is a beneficiary of IMO technical support, the NIMASA DG noted that the issue of the Anti-Piracy Act in Nigeria took firm root from the technical support provided by the IMO.

He also disclosed that Nigeria has ratified 40 IMO Conventions and domesticated 19 with plans to ratify and domesticate 6 more in the very near future, adding that Nigeria topped the chart on Port and Flag State Administration in West and Central Africa sub-region.

Speaking on the Global Maritime security conference scheduled for Abuja in October, Dr Dakuku disclosed that over 70 countries have so far indicated interest to be part of the conference which is to provide both short and long term solutions to the security issues in the region.