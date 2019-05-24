The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, says Nigeria needs assistance from the US in tackling unemployment challenges bedeviling the country.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Alo, while receiving a delegation from the US Department of Labour, led by Kurt A. Petermeyer, the Regional Administrator, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, noted that Nigeria needs assistance from the US to upgrade its skill acquisition centres acrossthe country. According to Alo, this would be of immense benefit to Nigeria, as it would enhance job creation. Listing such crimes as child labour, forced labour and other ills as fallouts of unemployment, he expressed toptimism the Skills Acquisition Centres in the country would create more employment opportunities for the unemployed youths among others.

The Permanent Secretary acknowledged the US as a long-standing dependable partner to Nigeria, and felt assured that US’ intervention would help to reduce the crime rate among the youths, as many of them would get off the crime track when employed.

He stated that the visit was a follow-up to an earlier visit where Nigeria had sought assistance from the US on the upgrading of the country’s Skill Acquisition Centres and on other areas that would help reduce unemployment among its youth population