From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya, has called for collaboration between the militaries of Nigeria and Senegal to promote peace and stability in West Africa.

The COAS said the collaboration would foster effective policing of the international borders towards curbing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons

Gen Yahaya said that the collaboration was necessary as both countries share similar security challenges.

The COAS, who made this known when he received the Inspector General of the Senegalese Armed Forces, Major General Elhadji Daouda Niang, in Abuja on Monday, also called for improved cooperation in the areas of training of personnel through exchange programmes.

While commending the delegation for the visit, General Yahaya said it would strengthen the already existing cordial relationship between both countries.

Responding, General Niang noted the strategic role of the Nigerian Army (NA) in securing sub-Saharan Africa.

The Senegalese general said he was at the Army Headquarters to strengthen the cordial relationship between the Nigerian and Senegalese armies.

While congratulating the COAS on his appointment, the Inspector General of the Senegalese Armed Forces also used the opportunity to condole with the Nigerian Army and the Government of Nigeria over the demise of the Late COAS, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died alongside ten other personnel in the air mishap last month on May 21.

He said the Nigerian Army holds a strategic position in the security architecture of Africa and the West Africa sub-region, having contributed immensely in sustaining peace in many African countries which has translated to the sustainable development of the continent.

General Niang noted that Senegal and Nigeria have common security challenges that require enhanced cooperation between the Armed Forces of both countries. He assured the Nigerian Army of support and synergy in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgents and other security challenges facing the Sub-Saharan region.

