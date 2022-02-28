From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Nigeria, is set to launch the first ever Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) stove this March.

Chairman of Unicorn Group, Akintoye Akindele, disclosed the plan in Lagos when he received the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was at the Lagos Hub Centre of Unicorn Group.

Unicorn Group, a pan-African investment company, is targeting innovative ideas, start ups and early stage companies in the technology and technology-enabled sectors across the African continent.

The mass production of the LNG stove by eight young Nigerians at the Lagos Hub Centre of Unicorn Group, Akindele stated, will be kick started before the end of 2022.

While saying that the production will target both local and export market, Akindele also said young men have been able to channel ingenuity in the process of converting natural gas which were earlier exported into cooking gas. The innovation, according to Akindele, would be affordable, available and accessible, even as he said it would be green, hence, environmental friendly. The technological breakthrough, Akindele added,would help address gas flaring in the country.

“They designed it in this company. We will then patent it and will then export it to the world. Our gas is our blessing. We can now benefit from exporting natural gas.

“We can now go and export LNG. What we are incurring in electricity bill, in cooking gas is too expensive. We are trying to use energy for industrialisation and for domestic purpose. This, we have been able to actualise,” Akindele said.

In his remarks, Mohammed said he was in the Unicorn hub, not just to see the great job that Unicorn is doing, but also to help tell the world what Unicorn is doing.