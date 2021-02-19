By Lawrence Enyogahsu

The Founder of the One Love Family, Guru Maharaj ji, has suggested that the Nigerian government should include African gods in oath-swearing in court to curb corruption. Maharaj stated this in a press conference held yesterday at his Lagos worship centre, adding that such action would discourage defaulters and there would be accountability of community wealth.

According to him, Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, who recently declared war against killer herdsmen in Southwest, needs to be awarded with honour to encourage others.

“We should include African gods; Ogun, Ifa, and Sango in oath swearing in courts and inaugural ceremonies to avoid corruption completely. People swear with the Bible and Quran and get away unpunished for mismanagement of human and material resources. Fraud and scandals have harmed society, which has led to the destruction of many families and industries

“This is to remind you once again that Sunday Igboho must be given a national award for exposing the criminal herdsmen, kidnappers, and extortionist Fulani terrorists hiding in Ibarapa town in Oyo State. The Southwest governors should give him an award. He is as good as any black man who has seen the light,” he stated.