From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, has urged Nigerians to embrace the local production of a malaria vaccine, adding that it will save cost and increase accessibility.

Sen Oloriegbe gave this charge at the launch of a book written by Funmilayo Braithwaite titled “Endmalaria” in Abuja.

He stressed that more attention needs to be given to malaria, considering the number of children and women that lose their lives on a daily basis to the scourge.

‘To me, malaria is more serious than coronavirus in terms of its effects, particularly on the vulnerable, the women and children. We need to increase our efforts at fighting malaria in the terms of allocating more resources and behavioural changes that are managing our environments properly. Malaria can be eliminated because there are countries that had it before but do not have it now. If other countries could eradicate malaria, then it is possible with us,’ the senator stated.

‘Nigeria should key into it because we about the highest in the world due to our population ànd be able to manufacture the vaccine locally so that it can be affordable and available to more people and it will help us in terms of our health care.’

The Turaki of Ilorin Emirate, Saliu Mustapha, in his remarks stated that before Nigeria can have a malaria-free society, the younger generation must be equipped with the knowledge of the menace.

Funmilayo Braithwait, the author of the book, said she wants to use it as a means of educating Nigerians of the menace and it can be eradicated.

‘What prompted me to write this book is because I wanted to put an end to malaria. The number of people that die in Nigeria and Africa because of malaria is alarming. It is very critical but we are not serious about it because we believe it is just a common illness but every two minutes a child dies of malaria. So, I want people to know the symptoms of malaria, why it should be eradicated and how to prevent it. The book is written in a colourful manner so that it will attract the attention of the readers and they will be able to put what they have read into action,’ she said.

