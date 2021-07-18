From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The President, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Henry Ojo, has said all hands must be joined together to ensure that Nigeria does not disintegrate.

But he said the country would make meaning full progress if the the regions in the nation are allowed to control their resources, adding that the arrest of the leader of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), and manhunt for the Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, would not help matters.

Ojo, who made the disclosure at the 25th anniversary of the CAC Arogungbogunmi International, Olunde, Ibadan, on Sunday, bemoaned the increasing cases of terrorist activities in Nigeria in particular and the rest of the world in general. He suggested that world leaders must rise to the occasion in the interest of all.

According to him, “If you say that attacks by bandits in Nigeria is targeted at Christians alone, I will not agree. Anyone staying in the north would understand what the northeners, Christians and Muslims, are facing. Well, the issue of terrorism and insecurity is a global phenomenon. It is not only in Nigeria alone. The rest of the world is facing it. It is the sign of end time.

“We knew the situation of things before the current administration came on board. The terrorists entered Abuja and were bombing public utilities. We are not saying they have done well now; we want the Federal Government to do more so that citizens can sleep with two eyes closed. Nigeria had never been like this before. President Muhammadu Buhari needs to put more efforts. I believe that we shall overcome the challenges.

“Nigeria is blessed. But our education is certificate-oriented and so, we have graduates who are busy looking for jobs after graduating. Nigeria is adding six million births to its population every year. So, there should be a sustainable system in place to cater for the growing population.

“We should not put the responsibilities on government shoulder alone. I don’t agree that Nigeria should disintegrate, but every region should have full control of their resources.”

The General Overseer of CAC, Arogungbogunmi, Prophet Richard Kolawole, also said: “This government cannot manage the youths. If a government cannot manage its youths, it has lost its focus. The youths are the strength and the powerhouse of the nation. When the youths channel their energy to negativity, the country has lost it. The graduates that wander the streets aimlessly end up in banditry.

“The Yoruba adage says that idle hand is devil’s workshop. The youths have the potential and the zeal to lift the nation. But they feel abandoned to a bleak future. A young man without work would be frustrated and they end up in crime. Let Buhari rise up. Arresting Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Sunday Igboho would not solve the problem.

“Again, closure of borders at a time when the price of commodities skyrocket is not ideal. The borders should be opened for food to be brought in, in order to ease the economy. The government should also not think of increasing pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit because that may further incite youths unrest and we may not be able to contain that.”