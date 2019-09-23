Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Moshood Adebayo

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, raised the alarm that Nigeria was sitting on a ticking time bomb.

In a statement by the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, in Awka, the group warned that the political explosion that would follow the impeachment of the Vice President would dismantle the foundation of the country.

The statement read in part: “MASSOB raises alarm over the subjective measures being meted to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (Vice President) by vicious Fulani cabals dictating the affairs of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“MASSOB describes the hypocritical silence of President Muhammadu Buhari and unconstitutional stripping of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s official attributes attached to the office of the Vice President of the federation as continuous mesmerization and humiliation of Christians in high positions of current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“MASSOB recalls that, on Monday, September 16, 2019, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was removed unceremoniously as head of the statutory National Economic Council. On Tuesday, September 17, agencies and ministerial departments under his watch were redirected to report directly to Mr. President, henceforth.

“Same day, virtually all his aides attached to the Office of the Vice President were given marching orders to leave Aso Rock.

“On Wednesday, September 18, a report from the House of Representatives indicted him for illegally approving funds for national emergency relief operations after his media assistant in a press statement dismissed insinuations that the Vice President was found wanting in his approvals of funds and contracts. These sponsored allegation warranted the directive from the office of Mr. President that those parastatals should report directly to Mr. President.

“MASSOB views all these subjective frustration as a payback time to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo by an unrepentant and unforgiving cabal that has vowed to fulfill the commandments of their forefather, Othman Dan Fodio.

“MASSOB wish to remind the southern regions of Nigeria that the perceived sins of Vice President Osinbajo is that he presided over the Special Presidential Panel that indicted cabal member and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, for the grass-cutting contract scandal leading to his sack from office and replacement by his cousin, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

“Recall also that the vice president fired another cabal member and former boss of the Directorate for State Security, Alhaji Lawal Daura, from office while Mr. President was away on medical tourism abroad.”

MASSOB said Osinbajo was an afterthought as vice presidential running mate to Buhari when, according to it, the ‘stakeholders of the Fulani cabals’ rejected Osinbajo’s godfather, Ahmed Tinubu, on grounds of avoiding the pitfalls of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Now that it has worked in Kaduna State and the heavens did not fall, it is time to implement it at the national level using the National Assembly to impeach the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to pave way for a Fulani Moslem to replace him.

“Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will soon go the way of Honourable Justice Walter Onnoghen, Mrs. Oyo Ita, Barrister Obono Obla and Madam Kemi Adeosun. He will be disgraced out of office because he sold and allowed himself to be used against his Yoruba people and Christians in general. He was blinded by the greed and wickedness of his master, Bola Tinubu, who will later be the worst hit.”

Meanwhile, London-based pastor Ken Akinmade of Christ Church has claimed those plotting the fall of Osinbajo were members of his own party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as those he perceived as his friends.

Akinmade said a vision he saw showed that, among Vice President’s detractors were highly placed Nigerians deploying resources from within and without to fight him.

But he said the plot would fail: “The Bible is very clear. Gather they shall gather but if their gathering is not of the Lord Almighty it will be destroyed and scattered. I enjoin all Nigerians to pray for the Vice President.”

He warned the vice president to be wary of those around him. particularly those he considered his friends.

“His biggest enemies are those from the South, mainly the Southwest. Those who he might think are his brothers and sisters are among those who have ganged up against him. They have seen his glory and they are trying everything humanly possible but they forget that man is not God.”