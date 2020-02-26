Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the country is sliding because judges are afraid to function in line with their oath of office.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the National Association of Women Judges, South South chapter, yesterday, Governor Wike said judges must always uphold the law.

He said: “The problem with Nigeria today is because people are afraid to say the truth. Judges are afraid. They don’t want to be identified. That is why the country is sliding.”

He regretted that Nigerians have allowed the country to degenerate so low.

Governor Wike charged judges not to allow themselves to be intimidated by any other arm of government.

“Whether you like it or not, people will accuse you. So, you must go ahead to do what is right.

“Whatever you do, people will accuse you. You must understand the oath of office that you took,” he said.

He said the judiciary must defend itself from irrelevant accusations from other arms of government.

The governor noted that judiciary should not allow the executive and legislative arms to muzzle them.

Earlier, Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara, said the judges are in the state for a workshop organised by the United Nations Office on drugs and crime.

She said the workshop will help the judges to administer justice.

She said women judges from the six South South states are in Port Harcourt for the conference.