Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the country is at a crossroad and sliding into bankruptcy due to the inept leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Federal Government.

The National Chairman, Uche Secondus, stated this at the opening of an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the opposition party, in Abuja, yesterday.

Secondus said while the populace were groaning in pains, the government is heaping more pains on them through multiple taxation and increase in Value Added Tax (VAT).

“Amidst the frightening insecurity accompanied by mass killings that has set fears on the people, what you get from government is multiple tariffs, VAT etc and continued indulgences in lies and propaganda.

“The truth about this country is that Nigerians don’t really know who is in charge. It appears that governance is in autopilot with government agencies harassing and intimidating perceived enemies. The judiciary, a sacred institution that midwives democracy has been put under intense pressure by agencies of government.”

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s expression of shock that Boko Haram still exist was a proof of his alleged insensitivity and detachment from current realities in the country.

“I can report to you that between the last NEC and now, our dear country is still at the crossroad due to the obvious inept leadership of the ruling All Progressives congress, APC. The security situation in the country has refused to abate and nothing concrete is being done by the government to ameliorate it and stop the senseless killing of innocent Nigerians.

“Even when the National Assembly, after reviewing the situation, asked the president to overhaul the security system for greater efficiency, the government has continued to demonstrate insensitivity to the plight of the populace. Nigerians have never been as afraid of their lives as they are at the moment. It’s as bad as that.

“In the North East, the Boko Haram insurgency has returned fully and the president feels shocked that the sect still exists. We’re already used to our president not knowing what is going on in the country eventhough as president, the buck stops on his table. The president may have been deceived by the intelligence reports from his field men who continues to indulge in propaganda of claiming the sect has been defeated even when the situation is worsening with banditry and kidnapping spreading all over the states.

“Nothing exposes the president’s insensitivity and distance from the reality and from the people like his shock that Boko haram still exists. But what do we expect when the president’s chief security Adviser are at loggerheads with the president’s number one aide? Your guess will be as good as mine on why this administration cannot move this nation forward.”

Meanwhile, the PDP has set up a 14-man committee to review the outcome of the 2019 general elections.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is headed by the Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed while the Deputy National Secretary of the PDP, Emmanuel Agbo, will serve as secretary, with two members from each of the six geopolitical zones.