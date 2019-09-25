Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, Nigeria, and South Africa have concluded plans to improve diplomatic ties from a bi-national commission and elevate it to the summit level.

The bi-national commission taking place in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s Rietondale, Pretoria, South Africa, holds on September 26, 2019.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Suleiman, will be leading the Nigerian delegation as co-chair to the senior officials/experts meeting of the 9th session of the Nigeria-South Africa bi-national commission.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, recalled that the Nigeria-South Africa Joint Commission was established in 1999 to promote relations between both countries.

Upgraded to Bi-National Commission (BNC) in 2001, the ministry added that the upgrade was to showcase the strategic nature of the relationship between the two very important countries.

The ministry further said the commission was about to be further upgraded to the summit level on October 3, 2019, following the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari on the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

“The ministerial meeting of the Bi-National Commission scheduled for Wednesday 2nd October 2019, would be co-chaired by the Hon Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and his South African counterpart, Dr. GNM Pandor. Also in attendance would be the Hon Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment among others.

“The preparatory meeting would focus on consolidation of the subsisting signed agreements/MoUs, explore the possibility of strengthening relations in the area of defence and security, political, economic and energy sectors. Other areas of common interest include negotiations on pending agreements on matters of mutual cooperation, focal amongst which would be, diplomatic consultation and early-warning system against xenophobia, etc,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.