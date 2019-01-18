Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Nigeria and South Sudan, yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on General Cooperation.

The agreement covered trade and investment, health, sports, cultural, educational and technical areas. Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said Nigeria is interested in institutionalising its commitment to South Sudan through the signing of the cooperation agreement, adding that the government expects it to become will be a framework within which the two countries will be able to cooperate in various sectors.

He said Nigeria believed that the agreement will be a win-win for both countries and will be a real platform for meaningful and profitable cooperation for both countries.

In his remarks, South Sudan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nhial Deng Nhial said he welcomed the signing of the cooperation agreement, adding that he shared Onyeama’s sentiments about the relationship between South Sudan and Nigeria.

“As a matter of fact, our relationship dates back, perhaps to the early 90s when Nigeria came to the assistance of the people of Sudan in resolving their internal problems,” Nhial said.

Nhial added that the security situation in the country had been stabilised, saying that that almost all the groups that were involved as armed opposition groups have stopped fighting.