Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that the country spends over $60 million on fish importation annually.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, disclosed the sum when he played host to the Ambassador of Nether- lands, Marion Kappeyne.

Ogbeh, in a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Information, Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa, also sought Netherlands’ support in areas of research, cattle breeding and aquaculture.

He further expressed government’s readiness to deepen collaboration with Netherlands, especially on improved seeds/seedlings to boost agri- cultural production in the country.

The minister also noted that his ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, has set up Agro Rangers to provide security for Nigerian farmers as part of government’s commitment to create an enabling environment for both public and private sectors.

His state counterpart, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said the focus of the present administration is to achieve self-sufficiency in food production, which can only be achieved through extensive research.

Earlier, Kappeyne said the delegation was in the ministry to explore areas of collaboration for the development of the agriculture sector.

He said areas to elicit partnership would be on improved seeds, horticulture, aquaculture, poultry and nutrition, while expressing his government’s willingness to support Nigeria on food exportation.