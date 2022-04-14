Sounds unbelievable, even amazing and amusing. But that’s the ultimate truth. Disbelieve it to your peril. It is the stark reality. Nothing stands anymore in this weird clime of ours. Everything about us is queer. We have been wanderers in our own land.

Yes, it’s that bad. Nothing works. All things are missing, all things are broken. We are at a crossroads. Many motions without a single movement.

Just under seven years! Everything has collapsed over our head. From “top to bottom.” They have finished us.

They have destroyed every fabric of our national life. And they are unrelenting. They still carry on as if nothing is at stake and nothing serious is happening.

They are forever insatiable. The actual aim is to lead us to perdition. And they are deadly solemn about this. The reason they are crude and cruel to us.

They succeeded in their dastardly mission and vision. They brought us this far for extinction. Now, they are earnestly planning our burial. Wicked souls all.

Perennial national grid collapse is certainly a rave of the moment. It is ravaging ferociously. For now, there’s no stopping it. It has joined Buhari’s unending flagships.

The list is legion. It keeps increasing at an alarming rate with the speed of light. Others in the league include, but not limited to, insecurity, corruption, incompetence, deceit, lies.

Pity! We still have some excruciating 13 months to contend with. What a needless and crooked cross we have to bear. There is absolutely no need for it. Yet, they wickedly impose it us, forcing it down our throats. It is painful.

As we are nearing the end of the junta’s rule, things are becoming more unbearable. The closer we move, the deadlier it becomes. Survival of the fittest, so to speak.

Many, many have fallen by the wayside daily. More are still falling. It’s horrific and terrific. It is dead end, yet we can’t stop moving. We dare not risk it, if we really want to get out of it. We must just keep moving.

What manner of Nigeria is this? What manner of rulers? They are comfortably supervising the collapse of the national grid. They did five times in just two months.

Even at a point it was more ridiculous and disheartening. At least, the national grid caved in two times within three days!

Ask Sanusi Garba, chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission. He admitted this much. And he made a public confession of it in Abuja on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

And they are bold enough to still feign ignorance. They kept on pretending they were in charge. In charge of collapse and destruction? What a beautiful mess!

That is their antic, their stock in trade. Nigerians are not oblivious of this mess. They feel the pinch more than ever before. In fact, they are the direct “beneficiaries” of the nothingness of our existence.

Trust them, they won’t cave in easily. They won’t be taken for granted either. They are crying to high heavens. They refuse to be cajoled or silenced.

They are daring all odds. They are skipping all the landmines. Bitterness and disappointment have set in. Exasperation has taken the best part of them. They won’t keep quiet. They are angry and irritated at the same time.

And the resolve: They have jointly taken their collective destiny in their hands. That is the most feasible option for now. And it must be handled with the utmost care. They took their case to the social media. They are all over the place, displaying their utter disgust.

Who in their right senses would blame them? Well, you never can tell. The bootlickers, the do-gooders, the pretenders and their likes may do just that. They are shamefully in large numbers. They cannot be in short supply due to our pitiable peculiarity.

But these particular Nigerians stubbornly remained undaunted, unperturbed. They are a set of special species, fearless and patriotic. They stuck to their guns and voiced out. They specifically picked on the incessant national grid collapse.

They are making a good show of their revulsion and repugnance. And they don’t care a hoot whose ox is gored. They make their feelings known in clear terms.

They concluded graphically: Everything under Buhari’s administration has collapsed, leaving Nigerians striving to survive. Their exact words from Twitter:

@LekeAkoki “It is not only national grid that has collapsed, it is everything that has collapsed in Nigeria, nothing is standing.”

@ChumaNnoli “Nigerians are suffering from another collapse of the national grid. Plus economic hardship from corruption caused by national greed. Yet we are still managing to survive because we are a special breed.”

@AlliOlabisi “What has not collapsed in the past few years? Elections and voting have consequences.”

@AbiodunOmole “Is there anything in Nigeria that hasn’t collapsed? The government, economy, security, education, health care.”

@ChuckObidimma “Everything else is collapsing. If you are the national grid, will you stay? You will collapse too na.”

@Tutsy22 “National grid has collapsed five times in two months! Now you know why a Scottish university used Buhari to illustrate lazy and insensitive leaders.”

@Morris_Monye “How can national grid collapse again? Where are we heading to in this country? What is this?”

@EkohCletus “They campaigned that (former President Goodluck) Jonathan is this and that, thinking that they can do more than Jonathan but no be so. It is a very big lesson for them to know that leadership is not easy. How many times did the national grid collapse during Jonathan’s time?”

@CiromanWase “Suffering but smiling Nigerians, there is just no relief for us, national grid collapses for hours if not days and it’s business as usual, no one is ever called to account for such a serious occurrence.”

@Tosinlax “Nothing is working under this Buhari regime.”

@KunleAlbert “The states would manage the electricity better. They should be allowed to generate, operate, distribute and would have a better experience.”

Anonymous: “National grid; everything under Buhari’s government has collapsed.”

These are very profound statements from frustrated Nigerians. They did not pretend. They spoke their sincere minds as it were. They were open. It was straight from the very bottoms of their hearts.

Then entered Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal! He was forthright. He did not mince or mix words. He confirmed our nothingness. He practically took Buhari and his co-travellers in government to the cleaners.

He did the cleaning up in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. He was damning and down-to-earth.

Nothing could be more appropriate: “So many people are making this mistake of saying that Nigeria is on autopilot. If an aircraft is on autopilot you are sure of safety; you are sure of direction. You are sure of even possible landing because there is technological control.

“That is not the situation in Nigeria. Today, Nigeria is directionless.”

There is no pilot, there’s no autopilot. Everybody is on his own; even the government is being run as if there is no one in control.”

Tambuwal spoke with accurate precision. He had no viable choice; couldn’t have done otherwise. No executive cover-up. He was sure of what he was saying. He governs a state in North West. The zone terrorists have literally overrun. Sokoto no longer enjoy its historical peace and serene. It lost that to terrorists. Sad!

In Buhari’s first term, we entered a “second chance” bus. Now, we are in a “no chance” bus. That is our predicament. We wished this government never happened to us. We pray May 29, 2023, to come even now!

Yet, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is adamant. He swore to continue where Buhari will stop. God in His infinite mercies will gracious not allow a second affliction this time around.

See them see deceits. They arrogantly flaunt their dubious scorecard. They put up fake claims, blatant falsehood as bogus achievements. Food prices are soaring by the seconds. Price of rice has taken flight by over 400 per cent with government’s “pyramid of lies.”

Our corruption record is intimidating under our so-called integrity leadership. Proudly Nigeria has been lifted up. It is now second most corrupt in West Africa and 154 out of 180 in Global Corruption Index.

To cap it all, we are running on over 33 per cent unemployment rate; a weakened currency at over N500 to a dollar. We forge ahead with N33 trillion foreign debts and still counting. We won’t rest on our oars. Then, the siphoning of over N16 trillion by our leaders!

Now. Are you still in doubt Nigeria is standing on nothingness?