By Enyeribe Ejiogu

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy have both been commended for their strong support for the Nigeria Startup Bill, NSB, which is passing through the legislative process.

Speakers at various rallies which kicked-off in states across the country, to create awareness about the NSB and how it would drive the massive creation of startup businesses by youths in the digital ecosystem, praised President Buhari and Dr. Isa Pantami, for the Nigeria Startup Bill initiative.

The organizers said the rallies are aimed at enlightening stakeholders in the tech ecosystem on the bill’s provisions. One the of the leaders of the awareness campaign who spoke at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, Tracy Uloma, commended the Federal Government for endorsing the Bill and also explained that “the NSB will drive the creation of tech-enabled startups across the country.”

On his part, Praise Olutuose, a representative of the Export Expansion Facility Programme, said the NSB when it comes effect would “support the mission of EEFP towards democratising the discovery of exporters and access to relevant government incentives to grow.”

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

In Ebonyi State, the Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Business Development, Mr. Stephen Odo who addressed over 2000 people that participated in the rally expressed joy that the government had shown commitment toward changing the narrative on youth unemployment by giving active support to the NSB which, he noted, has “enormous potential for sustainable impact on Nigeria’s economy as a whole.”

The Lagos State procession, which began at the National Stadium was led by Olufunmi Osho who sensitized the media and other people, stating that digitally savvy and creative Nigerian would gain much when the NSB is eventually passed into law.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .