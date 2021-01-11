From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said despite differences in religion, ethnicity, political affiliations, or other diversities, Nigerians of all generations and from all walks of life must endeavour to commit to ensuring Nigeria’s unity, because the nation is stronger together than apart.

This is even as he stressed that the departed heroes and heroines of the armed forces “fought to preserve the freedom of the nations of the world from totalitarianism in the First and Second World Wars; to keep our nation and its people as one in the civil war.”

He spoke at an interdenominational church service for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, yesterday.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the vice president on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, quoted Osinbajo, who was represented at the church service by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, as saying Nigerians “must at every opportunity insist that every great multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation has, through thick and thin, fought to realise the great dividends of diversity and pluralism.”

He reiterated the need for Nigerians to, as a mark of honour for the sacrifices of the men and women of the armed forces show more commitment to the unity of the nation and the task of building a better society.

“The struggle to ensure a more perfect federation is a lifelong enterprise to which each generation must resolutely commit.”