From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most. Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has rated low, the level of patriotism and love for Nigeria in political leaders in Nigeria.

Specifically, the Archbishop mentioned that political leaders in Nigeria suffer from what he called the “kwashiorkor of love”, as they have, evidently, failed to recognize the image of God in fellow Nigerians because of differences in ethnic, social status or political views.

Archbishop Kaigama, in his Homily delivered on Sunday, at Saints Simon and Jude Minor Seminary, Kuje, Abuja, suggested a drastic change in approach to governance in Nigeria in order to provide a better Nigeria for future generations.

He said: “The call to love our country is called patriotism, which should go beyond partisan political interests, parochial religious attitudes and ethnic loyalty.

“True patriotism must prompt us to beat our swords into ploughshares. Also, political leaders should do what is necessary to address national challenges with honesty.

“The major “sins” against our brand of patriotism are not the failure to carry out religious worship, but the tendency to take what is not ours; refusing to recognize the good in others simply because they are different; unjust governance that makes others strangers in their villages, states or the nation.

“We in Nigeria must learn to consider others first. We suffer from what I called the “kwashiorkor of love”, as we fail to recognize the image of God in our fellow brother or sister because they do not belong to our ethnic group, social status or share our political views.”

He, however, reminded the people that the Holy Father, Pope Francis, taught that love for God should be an ‘unreserved donation’, to forgive without limits and in cultivating relations of communion and fraternity.

He added: “When our motives and activities are driven by true love, we will experience a great rebirth. We will no longer have to debate over the distribution of scarce resources, advocate for good governance or defend human and property rights.”

Archbishop Kaigama, thus, prayed that the love of God and neighbour be generous and whole hearted; pure, genuine, and devoid of preconditions; and to love even when it hurts.