The Federal Government said it has summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama made the revelation on his verified twitter handle @GeofferyOnyeama.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry had apologised to the Nigerian government over the attack on the Nigerian High Commission’s building in Accra, where some armed men reportedly invaded the building on Friday night, destroying some apartments under construction.

Ghanaian media reported that a businessman had earlier accused the high commission of encroaching on his land.

This paper said the demolished building was recently acquired by the Nigerian embassy.

Angered by the incident, some Nigerians in the country protested the destruction, calling on the Ghanaian authorities to act.