By Job Osazuwa

The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams, has said that Nigeria was living on oxygen and could collapse anytime soon unless the country is restructured.

Making this known at a briefing in Lagos as part of the celebration of the 4th anniversary of his installation as the 15th Aareonakakanfo, he expressed the belief that restructuring Nigeria into regions would solve the political and socio-economic challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

He said that having the country restructured would also douse the growing agitation and tension across Nigeria, particularly the clamour for secession.

He suggested that 25 per cent of the country’s resources should be given to the Federal Government while the remaining 75 per cent should be accordingly distributed to the regions.

According to him, the seemingly unending insecurity that has confronted virtually all parts of Nigeria in more than a decade. He maintained that there was no way the country would achieve an effective security system without restructuring.

He explained that if there are federal, regional, state and local government policing, there would be periodic checks in situations where there are excesses from any of them.

“If we don’t want Nigeria to break we must restructure it into regions. This is what everybody has been clamouring for so that everyone will have a sense of belonging.

“Niger Delta people that are fighting for resource control is also part of the call for restructuring. I will be the last person to be against this agitation because it is their right. Before the existence of Nigeria, the people of the Niger Delta have been existing likewise the Yoruba nation.

“We in the South West benefited immensely during the regional government headed by late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. We could remember the level of development and healthy competition across Nigeria,” he said.

On 2023 election, Adams said that Nigerian politicians all the same. He accused public office holders of not fulfilling their electoral promises, adding that having witnessed many elections in the past, he could no longer allow himself to be deceived.

He insisted that there was still enough time to restructure Nigeria before the next handover date.

“He said: “We can’t because of the interest of one person or a few individuals and continue to destroy our future.”

Adams continued: “The office of the Aareonakakanfo is mostly driven by the vision to transform the traditional institution and change the ugly narratives.

“What is most important for us is to be committed to the ideals of the institution. We must focus our strengths on the vision of the office of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land.

” We will continue to forge ahead, using our God-given talents and ability to bring about the desired change and transform the Yoruba traditional institution desire. I will use my influence and network to build the Aareonakakanfo Institute of Culture and Tradition.

“The idea is to build a monument of the global standard that will take care of Yoruba artefacts, artistry and creative works. A Yoruba language school that will cater to the needs of the deficit in the Yoruba language.

“In the coming years, I will also use the office of the Aareonakakanfo to build the South-West Agriculture Village that will also help in building the Region’s agric economy where food will be in surplus.

“In no long distant time, my office will create the Southwest Farmers Development/Growth Initiative, an initiative that will take care of South-West farmers’ worries. We will be giving out loans to farmers across the region.

“As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, it is also in my plan to build a Theatre Village where our focus will be to train new artistes and encourage the use of pure and undiluted Yoruba language

“As I have said earlier, our effort in fulfilling our promises to the Yoruba nation is still a work in progress.

“I want to thank and appreciate all those who have contributed to the success stories we share today. All our friends and admirers, the media, both the prints and the electronics, and even the digital media for standing by us. Your support, so far, spurs us on as an institution. And I want to assure you all of our resolve to continue to promote unity, peace and secure Yoruba land.”