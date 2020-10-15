Nigeria National Table Tennis coach, Nosir Bello has stated expressly that he wants the authorities to give the all clear to have sports return in full swing after the partial lifting of restrictions, which, he stressed, has been frustrating on everyone in the sector.

Bello, speaking in a chat with www.brila.net, said the current situation of things is one that has certainly set everyone behind after losing out on the valuable productive time of training players and also having players lose out on the necessary development and a continuous stay out of action won’t help players either, after a considerable level of success in the battle against COVID-19.