By Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

Nigeria has recorded a milestone with the formal launch of Konn3ct, which signalled the entry of the first company of African origin into the fast-growth global online meetings business that analysts project will be worth more than $78 billion in the next 10 years.

Developed wholly by Nigerians, Konn3ct is a suite of web-conferencing solutions that covers a range of applications used for meetings, conferences, webinars, live-classroom, syndicate events, and remote cinema among others.

Speaking during the launch, the director-general of the Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, represented by Abdullahi Usman, deputy managing director, director IT infrastructure, was optimistic about a company in the Nigerian ICT sector making it to the exclusive list of the Forbes’ 500 companies in the future.

Abdullahi, who said the launch of the meetings app represented a milestone during his tenure as the DG of NITDA, added that with the unique features built into the new solution, Konn3ct will strongly fare better against competing solutions in the market.

“Konn3ct boasts of the most robust security architecture in the industry; it has an amazing video experience and, in a continent where broadband costs and penetration are still major challenge, the low data consumption cost and other conferencing options that have been built into this solution has all the makings of a world-beater,” he said.

Former managing director, Wema Bank PLC, Segun Oleketuyi, said Konn3ct is challenging the status quo. “Konn3ct is challenging the forerunners. This is a bold initiative from Konn3ct”.

He praised the efforts of NewWaves Ecosystems in giving Africa its first online meetings app, saying the development falls in line with the agenda of the Federal Government towards encouraging indigenous Nigerian content in the information and communication technology sector.

Citing the role played by online meeting solutions in facilitating government activities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-2021, he expressed the belief that the arrival of an indigenous solution will be of greater benefit to the government and people of Nigeria.

Adeshina Sodiya, President, Nigerian Computer Society, said Nigerians do not need to look outside for software. “Any software you need you can get it in Nigeria. Konn3ct has proved this fact. It is adequate for our need as a nation and for the world. Whatever product NITDA puts its stamp on is always good. With Konn3ct we will not need to use our foreign exchange on foreign product. Let us accept this product. IT products globally have room for improvements. There will always be new versions of Konn3ct”.