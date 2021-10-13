Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), has assured the international community of Nigeria’s preparedness and determination to go after the assets of drug barons and traffickers in any part of the country.

The NDLEA boss gave the assurance in his presentation at the ongoing third committee session of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, US.

“Nigeria will remain undaunted in adopting dynamic strategies to counter new approaches adopted by organised criminals, in order to make drug trafficking unattractive while ensuring forfeiture of the criminally derived assets, a tested and powerful deterrent to the proliferation of drug crimes and criminalities,” he declared.

He added that “the Nigerian government has exhibited political will by demonstrating high commitment to the protection of public health and safety with the launch of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, a call for civil action for all Nigerians to buy in and take full ownership of the fight against the menace of illicit drugs. More so, Nigeria’s drug control efforts have received a tremendous thrust with unprecedented stakeholders’ involvement; we have engaged civil society groups, non-governmental organisations, academia and governments at all levels, public enlightenment is also being strengthened with remarkable media visibility, even as the youths are regularly sensitised on social media platforms on the ugly consequences of illicit drugs and related criminalities.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .