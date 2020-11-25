Henry Uche

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has reiterated that Nigeria targets 2025 to end open defecation across the country.

In a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information, Kenechukwu Offie, the campaign which was launched in November 2019 by Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, would unveil the Organised Private Sector in Water Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH) “Flushit” Initiative.

Accordingly, there will also be investiture of Ambassadors for “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign, State governors will also be decorated as Open Defecation Free (ODF) Champions.

“The campaign, just a year old, has mobilised a high-level political support, resources and the entire populace towards building a new culture of safe and sustainable sanitation.

“There will be cutting-edge sanitation technologies and services as parts of the major highlights of the event. Nigeria targets the year 2025 to end the menace of open defecation across the nation with efforts at the federal, state, and local government levels,” Offie noted in the statement.