Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said Nigeria would be among the top 70 ranking in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business index by 2023, having moved up 39 places between 2016 and 2019,

Mustapha stated this in Lagos at the Night with Maritimwe Stars of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Corporate Dinner and Merit Awards.

According to him, having moved from 170 since the inauguration of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) in 2016 to 131 in 2019, saying that with the initiative of the PEBEC instituted, the target for top 70 ranking is achievable by 2023.

He added: “In our bid to improve efficiency and productivity in the industry and country, the PEBEC was created to ensure an enabling environment for port efficiency.”

However, he commended NIMASA for the various trade facilitation and administrative improvements it initiated, which also aided the ranking, adding that there is need to recognise and appreciate the NIMASA staff and other industry stakeholders for the agency’s progress so far.

He added that, “much still needed to be done. However, government will continue to support the maritime sector because on it rests opportunities for wealth creation and economic growth.”

However, it is on records that NIMASA contributed N16 billion to the nation’s consolidated revenue account in 2019, which is one of the agency’s achievements in the preceding year, as 181 long serving staff of the agency were rewarded.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said since the introduction of the NIMASA annual staff commendation awards three years ago the image and perception of the agency has been transformed.

He, therefore, listed some of the key achievements of the agency to include introduction of final billing system, annual maritime forecast, improved ship registry, increased ship tonnage, among others.

He attributed the achievements to the commitment of the members of staff at the agency, adding that the agency wasn’t under any illusion as there was still work to be done in order to build on the modest achievements.

One hundred and eighty one members of staff of NIMASA were rewarded at the event. Other award winners include Total Exploration & Production as the most compliant International Ships and Port facility Security (ISPS) offshore facility, Tin Can Island Container Terminal as the best Terminal/Jetty operator, while Maritime Academy of Nigeria(MAN), Oron, bags best Maritime training institution, among many others awards given to stakeholders in the industry.