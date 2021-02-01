By Joe Apu

Nigeria’s D’ Tigers and D’Tigress will today know their opponents as the draw ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Basketball tournaments, for both women and men holds at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland.

The Women’s Olympic Basketball with 12 already qualified; Nigeria, Canada, Puerto Rico, USA, China, Japan (host) and Korea, Belgium, France, Serbia and Spain

Oceania: Australia will be drawn in 3 Groups.

Each team will be allocated to four pots based on the FIBA Women’s World Ranking. The draw will distribute the teams in three groups of four teams each and all teams will be drawn and placed into either Group A, B or C. There can be a maximum of one group with two European teams and no more than one team from other continents in the same group.

For the Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament Draw, eight teams have already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament through the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, representing five continents.

They include Nigeria, Argentina and the USA. Others are Iran, Japan, France and Spain and Australia.

The remaining four slots will be awarded to the four teams winning the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments scheduled from June 29 to July 4, 2021, in Victoria, Canada; Split, Croatia; Kaunas, Lithuania; and Belgrade Serbia.

The winner of each of the above four FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The 12 teams will be divided into four pots based on the FIBA Men’s World Ranking. The distribution of the four FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments’ future winners is based on the team with the highest ranking in each event. The Draw will distribute the teams in three groups of four teams each. There can be a maximum of two European teams in the same group and no more than one team from other continents in the same group. All teams will be drawn and placed into either Group A, B or C.