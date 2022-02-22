By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Alumni of the 2021 U.S. Government-sponsored TechWomen programme has concluded a Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), mentoring programme, “EduChamps,” for 30 schoolgirls from African Church Grammar School, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Supported by the U.S. government, the it provided mentorship and skills training for girls to explore careers and business opportunities in STEM.

At the closing ceremony of the programme, U.S. Consulate deputy public affairs officer, Jennifer Foltz, said it was imperative for young girls to have access to mentors from a range of fields, who can help them gain skills and boost their confidence to consider higher education and careers in STEM.

She noted that “EduChamps” was one of the U.S. government’s initiatives to engage underserved communities, ensure gender parity, and provide women and girls with opportunities to contribute to creating sustainable and inclusive economic prosperity.

“STEM education is the key foundation for any country’s economic success,” Foltz said. “We are excited to support this initiative that serves as an inspiration for young girls to consider STEM subjects in their future careers in order to solve global challenges.”

Damilola Asaleye, a TechWomen Fellow, said drawing more girls into tech would help close the gender gap in the STEM fields.

“With EduChamps, we are taking action to improve inclusiveness and narrow the gender gap in the STEM field,” she added.

Through the “EduChamps” initiative, the TechWomen fellows provided career counselling to the high schoolgirls, focusing on opportunities in the technology sector such as up-cycling, automotive engineering, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and space science.

The students also received educational supplies such as schoolbags, school uniforms, textbooks, exercise books, writing materials and sanitary pads to encourage them to stay in school.

In 2011, the U.S. government introduced the TechWomen programme to empower the next generation of women leaders in the technology field. The exchange programme brings together women in Northern California with their counterparts in the Middle East, Central Asia, North Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, for a professional mentorship at leading technology companies in the United States.