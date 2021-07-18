By Rev. Canon Chuka Opara

A long time ago, a polygamist from a far off land arrived a new home with his wives and children. All the wives were fertile and bore him sons and daughters.

He named his three eldest sons from different wives, Adamu, Tunde and Okoro, respectively. These three sons grew in wisdom and became famous and popular in the land. They later established a joint company named ATO NIMOTU TRINITY (ANT) VENTURES with their other half-brothers.

The company grew, blossomed and began to yield great dividends. As the company waxed stronger by the day the enemy attacked and polluted their relationship. First, the three eldest sons began to oppress their younger half-brothers, sidelining them in decision making and major appointments. After many years, Adamu who was always the Chairman began to act funny. He held tight to the Chair and announced that the Chair can never be rotated among his half-brothers again. The double-crossed brothers became angry and began to ask that they share their joint assets so that each man goes his separate way. Tunde and Okoro were most vocal in the ensuing cacophonic protests and desire for separation. Adamu hatched a plan to undermine his half-brothers’ desires which he saw as unwelcome. He used his veto to remove all his half-brothers from every position of trust in the company and replaced them with his wombal-brothers.

His next step was to invite his maternal uncles, cousins and nephews far and near to come and live in the large compound their father had bequeathed to Adamu and his siblings. Meanwhile, Adamu’s brothers are feebly protesting the highhandedness and injustice being meted out to them.

Okoro has a loquacious son named Kamalu (the god of Thunder). Kamalu insists that the Okoro family separates from their Grandfather’s house.

Among the sons of Tunde, there is one who hates what Adamu is doing. His name is Sunday because he was actually born on a Sunday. He is mobilising all the sons of Tunde to resist what he sees as unbecoming injustice, oppression and inequity. Sunday boasts of native charms and rugged military expertise.

These two sons are being hounded from pillar to post for trial and consequent punishment which may include a death sentence.

Kamalu is already in the net of Adamu and awaiting trial.

The question on every lip is, is the hitherto prosperous house built by ATO NIMOTU TRINITY VENTURES, on the verge of disintegration? Can nothing be done to salvage the venture?

Has anyone tried dialogue? What is the giant standing on the road leading to a round table conference? Can the oppressor and the oppressed not remove hubris and settle the issues amicably? Why is the international community keeping quiet? Could it be they have seen an avenue for a profitable arms sales and are warming up to export their mercenaries to the troubled arena?

In all we need to urgently realise that war is an ill-wind that blows nobody no good. When the chips are finally down, both the winner and the losers will certainly have wounds to nurse and losses to regret. Whoever wins in the end will posthumously discover that the victory was not worth its while. A mere pyrrhic victory! Now is the time to avoid it.

• Rev. Canon Opara writes from Port Harcourt

