From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has warned that Nigeria’s existence is threatened by weak and ineffective government.

The Professor Ango Abdullahi-led group which spoke against the backdrop of rising security challenges, accused politicians of plunging the nation into anarchy and doom, adding that they (politicians) were contributing to further undermine the country.

It also warned that no geopolitical zone has the power to eject another ethnic group from their communities.

NEF called on governments at all levels to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

“At the most minimal level, attacks on Fulani communities who live peacefully with communities in the South must stop. No Nigerian should be threatened or ordered to leave any part of the country because it pleases other Nigerians that he does so. Elected leaders must rise to their responsibilities of protecting citizens and their properties,” he said.

While calling on responsible citizens to speak up against threat of war, the Forum said because of invested political interest in 2023 general elections, politicians were making divisive utterances capable of causing crisis in the country.

This was contained in a statement titled: “A defining moment for Nigeria” signed by the NEF Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

“It is no exaggeration to say that our country has never been so threatened by a combination of weak and ineffective governance and a determined effort from many quarters to capitalise on this weakness to attack the foundations which give all citizens and communities some comfort that we are not headed for almost certain, irretrievable disaster.

“It appears that many groups and persons who have public standing, political adventurers and upstarts believe that it is open season to intensify attacks on the foundations of our co-existence through acts that provoke, frighten or otherwise cast doubts over the capacities of those who have sworn to protect the nation and citizens.

“These groups’ activities suggest that they perceive a vacuum which provides a perfect setting for questioning the legitimacy of the Nigerian State, its ability to fight against subversion and other acts of hostility and its commitment to uphold the rule of law. The only voices being heard are those which demand the balkanization of the country, or encourage dangerous politics and other acts that pitch some communities against others.

“The disturbing silence from responsible Nigerians and the capitulation of hitherto influential groups to politics of the gutter is creating a dangerous space which further erodes the chances that a rational approach to the triggers to these provocations can be found. The Forum recognizes the historic opportunity for leaders, elders and other Nigerians who believe in acting responsibly to step up now and retrieve the country from imminent disaster.

“The Forum restates its commitment to sit and discuss all the challenges facing the country with responsible groups and leaders. It understands that many of the provocations and threats are directly related to maneuvers for 2023, as well as attempts to hurt and weaken the North by making it the culprit behind all manner of grievances, real or contrived.

“People who believe they can intimidate or threaten the North into submitting to their demands are grossly mistaken. The North also wants a Nigeria which addresses at least a minimum of its requirements, and these are many. Like all other Nigerians, it believes this country must meet particular and general interests, and no group’s interest is superior to the other’s.There is a long way to go before 2023. Our democratic process must not be made the hostage to dangerous and shortsighted politics.

“There are politicians who think weakening the country is their best guarantee for achieving their goals. Groups which are floating irredentist agendas to blackmail others do not impress the North. It is vital that elected leaders find the will to reduce the damage of opportunistic politicians. If, as it clearly appears to be the case, they cannot do this, citizens with the capacity to influence opinion and chart a course towards a safer country for all citizens should get involved.