By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, has reaffirmed the commitment to Federal Government’s strategy towards achieving self-sufficiency in sugar production through the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP). Adedeji made this declaration during a facility inspection/courtesy visit to the Golden Sugar refinery, Apapa- Lagos.

“Nigeria may have a smooth sail on its projection on sugar-sufficiency as it is now completely refining raw sugar at 100 per cent locally,

The scribe, who has been on an assessment tour of Nigeria’s three major refineries in order to implement the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), concluded the inspection tour with his visit to Golden Sugar, a subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) in Apapa-Lagos.

Also, tour is the Council’s mandate to implement the NSMP policy to the brim whose whole point is backward integration.

His words: “We have done excellently well in refining raw sugar based on the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan implementation Adedeji told journalist during his visit at FMN.

“Until we implement fully, the sugar master plan, Nigeria cannot produce sugar locally. Before the proposed master plan seven years ago, Nigeria import refined sugar but presently with the master plan, we have moved to refining sugar in the country.

The three major operators in the industry—FMN, Dangote, and BUA have had commitments in the past and have presently reviewed their commitments to ensure achievement of the mandate of the sugar master plan.