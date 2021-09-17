By Chinenye Anuforo

Managing Director, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Abimbola Alale, has disclosed that the agency will acquire more satellites between now and 2025.

Alale disclosed this yesterday in Lagos during a stakeholders forum organised by the agency with the theme: “NIGCOMSAT, the present and future” while announcing that the country would launch NigComSat-2 (Hight Throughput Satellite) in 2023, while NigComSat-3 would be launched in 2025.

He said the launch of the new satellites would not only inspire confidence in the agency’s customers and channel partners, but will also place NIGCOMSAT in the front line of communication satellite operators with fleet of satellites in the orbit.

Alale said as part of its capacity development programme, NIGCOMSAT has trained 600 youths across six geo-political zones in the country, adding that they have been equipped with tools to participate in growing the digital economy achievements of the agency as specified in the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025.

“Satellite communications is a technology with rapid changes, in view of this, NIGCOMAT has continued to build capacity that match global trends and requirement,” she said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.