The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod said the country will take part at the Snow Volleyball World Tour in Bariloche, Rio Negro

The 2019 FIVB Snow Volleyball World Tour was scheduled to take place in Argentina from 1st to 4th August, 2019.

Nigeria players consists of Beach volleyball players; Tochukwu Nnoruga, Francisca Ikhiede, 2015 All Africa Games Beach volleyball gold medallist, Isabella Langu and Amara Uchechukwu.

Nimrod said the NVBF board decided to attend the second edition of the snow volleyball, as part of her plans to make the game of volleyball more popular.

He expressed optimism that the team will make a meaningful impact in Argentina.

He said: “The Nigeria Volleyball Federation is taking a huge step, as we would be participating in the 2019 FIVB Snow Volleyball World Tour. Few months ago, we took part in the World Beach Volleyball Championships in Hamburg, Germany and made positive mark there.