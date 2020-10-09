Joe Apu

World Basketball ruling body, FIBA, yesterday, confirmed Kigali, Rwanda, as the host venue for Group C teams which includes Nigeria, Mali, Rwanda and Algeria in the AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers billed for November.

Kigali aside hosting Group C will also play host to Tunisia, Central Africa Republic, COD and Madagascar in Groups A and Senegal, Angola, Mozambique and Kenya in Group B.

Also confirmed is Alexandria, Egypt, as host for Group E that comprises Morocco, Egypt, Uganda and the winner of the Pre-Qualifiers holding in Cameroon with Chad, South Sudan and Cape Verde competing later this month for a slot in the FIBA November window.

The FIBA Africa Board approved the two cities to host games in a protected environment tournament format (bubbles).

The games of Group C have already been played during the February 2020 window.

The most important criteria in choosing the hosts was health and travel guarantees and compliance with FIBA health protocols, including testing and controlled entry into a secure environment.

The exact schedule of games and the February window hosts will be confirmed at a later date.

The decision to play both windows in bubbles was confirmed by the FIBA Executive Committee in September after taking into consideration the health and safety of players, coaches and officials, and following a recommendation from the Medical and Competitions Commissions.