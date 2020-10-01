Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The outgoing Permanent Secretary of Mines and Steel Development, Edet Akpan, has said that, in no distant time, Nigeria would assume the status of one of the greatest mining nation on earth.

Akpan said this during the official handing over to the new Permanent Secretary Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who was deploy to take over in the ministry on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He said, “I’m believe that not too long from now, Nigeria will assume the status of one of the greatest mining nation on earth, and all that is required is to give the leadership from the ministers, the permanent secretary the support, and be able to also sensitize the public on the importance giving mining the best of the attention that it needs and required.

Akpan commended the Directors and staff for the cordial working relationship that existed among them and encouraged them to do same to his successor.

In her remarks, the new Permanent Secretary Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, appreciated her predecessor for a laying a solid foundation in the ministry and promised to follow his steps.

She, therefore,solicited the support of the Ministry’s management to achieve resounding success and promised to do her best to achieve the mandate of the Ministry.