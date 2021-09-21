By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Chairman of the ,United Kingdom,(UK) Parliament, Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat (MP) says Nigeria may benefits from about £25 Billions available to be spent as Foreign Direct Investments/Aids for Nigeria’s development plan.

Tugendhat disclosed during an official meeting with some Nigerians in the diaspora and the UK Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC), UK Parliament Select Committee deliberated with the diaspora on the strategies to adopt to make remarkable impacts that will help to boost the economy of Nigeria.

Further more,Nigerian Diaspora Ambassador and director for the Global NGO Executive Committee GNEC- Liaising to the global NGO to the UN Mrs Olasumbomi Iginla-Aina said from all indications that Nigeria stands to benefit from the UK foreign aid funds which will help to boost the nation’s economy.

The event which was held in London, evolved around national development plan strong enough to address the multiple challenges faced in the nation.

She said the plan focused on achieving security stability, education transformation and attention on small and medium scale enterprises.

“In a small focus group of about 13 Nigerians, emphasis on the need for Nigeria to seek better means to tackle the menace, as suggestions and modalities that could be a game changer in helping in the long-term sustainable- development of Nigeria.

Amb.Iginla-Aina who proposed that the Select Committee meets with Nigerians was actively involved in order to form up strategies towards addressing the growing crisis and major challenges faced in Nigeria.

This is another opportunity offered to encourage foreign partners to collaborate for the progress of our nation.

“The plan was necessary in order to bring about a society and economy that works for all, especially the poor and vulnerable, adding that such plan, among other things, must promote economic diversification, be modern, ambitious, realistic and flexible.

She explained that, the participants were divided into three groups,having members from the selected committee on FAC represented in each of the group.

Moreso,each of the group had to discuss on three major topics: that includes, Small and Medium Enterprise, Education and Security.

