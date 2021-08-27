Nigeria will join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s edition of Petroleum Day in Lagos on Friday, August 27, 2021. The occasion will afford participants opportunity to discuss the Petroleum IndustryAct, (PIA) that was recently signed into law by President Muhammed Buhari.

John Anim, acting managing director, Platform Petroleum Limited, said there will be a book launch titled: ‘’Laws on Oil & Gas Exploration and Production in Nigeria in honour of Mr. Austin Avuru, former Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Petroleum which will be presented by the Chairman of Platform Petroleum, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

According to Anim, “The book highlights Avuru’s immense contributions to the development of the petroleum sector and it is a collector’s item and a resource publication that is of great interest and benefit to the oil industry.

Guest speakers at the event include Professor Konyinsola Ajayi (SAN) and Chaplain of Emmanuel Chapel of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Professor Fabian Ajogwu, (SAN), Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago, Chairman, House Committee on Coorperation and Integration in Africa and member representing Chanchagi Federal Constituency of Niger State among others. This event is part of Platform Petroleum Limited Corporate Social Responsiblity to demonstrate its social responsibility and commitment to the sustainability of the oil and gas sector and further reinforce its frontline position.

The Petroleum Day is celebrated annually, on August 27 in other oil-producing countries like the United States, Russia, Canada, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, among others.