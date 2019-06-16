Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Foreign nationals resident in Nigeria, who fail to get their resident permits are at the risk of deportation by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The Comptroller-General of Immigration of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Alhaji Muhammad Babandede, who stated this in an address at the Passing Out Parade of the 44th Superintendent Basic Course for 396, declared that, “In the face of serious insecurity facing the country, the only options left for the service is the issuance of permits for all foreign nationals living in the country.”

He added: “In the face of global reality, coupled with the insurgency and other serious security threats, Nigeria must take all necessary steps in protecting its sovereignty for the citizens to go about their lawful businesses in peace.”

Babadede noted that the Service has taken serious steps in ensuring that the country’s borders are protected and Nigeria becomes safer for business and encourage the inflow of foreign direct investments without undermining national security.He disclosed that the service has so far trained 611 officers in modern border management in Kano alone, adding that the service is currently training another batch of 1000 officers.

The Immigration boss also stated that the Federal Government has approved the establishment of e-border with the upgrade of passenger clearance system, installation of MIDAS, establishment of the border patrol to FOB and the ongoing Technology Building.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, said: “The Nigeria Immigration Service has remained very committed to staff training and discipline and so I assume that the cadets that are passing out into the officers’ corps of the NIS must have duly paid the prize in character and conduct to be so admitted into the officers’ corps.”

The Commandant of the Kano Immigration School, CIS Rasheed Segun Adegoke, said the school has witnessed unprecedented capacity development of infrastructure and training of manpower.

He added that they have since reintroduced field-trip for cadets in line with the new validated curriculum.