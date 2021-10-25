From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said that Nigeria will domesticate and specialise in sophisticated technology such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones), through reverse- engineering.

Reverse-engineering is the reproduction of another manufacturer’s product following a detailed examination of its construction or composition.

Dr Onu made this known when he inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial committee for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between FMSTI and Aeronautic Ltd (now Wise Guide Technology Nig. Ltd) on Monday in Abuja.

Onu stated that the purpose of the Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) is basically for research, development in the area of unmanned Area Vehicles (UAV).

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He further said the MoU was signed to enable the ministry to incorporate an inter-ministerial Committee that will pioneer the implementation of that Memorandum of Understanding through research and development.

Onu added that for Nigeria to be self-reliant, it has to take her own destiny into her own hands, by looking inwards and developing the country’s home products.

The benefit of being self-reliant Onu said, cannot be overemphasised as it will help to create jobs, wealth and reduce extreme poverty.

The Minister assured the Committee that FMSTI will continue to research, until the country is able to domesticate its own technology and innovation so as to improve the country’s homegrown products, and improve Agriculture, Security, even in oil and gas sectors.

He charged the committee to finish the work within two weeks, adding that members of the committee should offer their utmost best.

Earlier Yahaya Isa, who spoke on behalf of the Chairman of the Committee, said the National Space Research Development Agency (NASRDA), is thinking ahead of time, especially with the establishment of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) department.

He assured the ministry and Nigerians that the committee will do its utmost best to deliver on their set objectives.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .