Astronomy and Astrophysics Research group at the University of Nigeria Nsukka has predicted a total Lunar eclipse in Nigeria on Monday.

According to a statement signed by the leader of the group Prof. A.A. Ubachukwu, the total Lunar eclipse will occur in the part of the day.

The statement read, “Nigeria is set to experience a total Lunar eclipse on the early morning of January 21, 2019. The term eclipse is most often used to describe either a solar eclipse, when the moon’s shadow crosses the earth’s surface, or a lunar eclipse, when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow.

“During a total lunar eclipse, Earth completely blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon. The only light reflected from the lunar surface has been refracted by earth’s atmosphere. This light appears reddish for the same reason that a sunset or sunrise does. Due to this reddish colour, a totally eclipsed moon is sometimes called a ‘blood moon’.

“Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to view without any eye protection or special precautions, as they are dimmer than the full Moon. The total phase of this total lunar eclipse will be visible from North and South America, and western parts of Europe and Africa. Central and eastern Africa, Europe, and Asia will see a partial eclipse of the Moon.

“The Lunar eclipse begins at 3:36 a.m. (Nigerian Time) Monday, January 21, 2019 (i.e Sunday night) and lasts until 8:48 a.m. Monday morning, starting and ending as the moon passes through the penumbra (the lighter part) of the earth’s shadow,” the group stated.

