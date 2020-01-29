Nigeria is to get a three-year grant of $417 million from the Global Fund to tackle malaria, says National Coordinator, National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Dr. Audu Mohammed

Mohammed stated this in Abuja, yesterday, saying Nigeria accounted for 25 per cent of global malaria burden.

He said the grant would complement the Federal Government and other donor partners efforts in implementing activities and programmes that would reduce malaria.

“The grant is to procure live-saving commodities such as mosquito nets, medication and rapid test tools among others in 13 states for the poor and hard-to-reach people in those states. 10 per cent of the grant would be used for Resilient Sustainable Systems for Health (RSSH) which is an integral part of the grant,” he said.

The NMEP is responsible for formulating, facilitating policy and guidelines, coordinates partners and stakeholders’ malaria control activities and providing technical support to states’ malaria programmes.

It also provides support for local government areas, stakeholders, mobilise resources, monitor, evaluate progress and outcome of malaria elimination efforts in the country.

He said malaria control programmes would take 47 per cent out of the N890 million allocated from Global Fund to Nigeria to tack diseases like HIV, tuberculosis and malaria from 2021 to 2023.