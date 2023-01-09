Nigeria will receive at least $8 million from FIFA for the next four years to sponsor football development programs in the country.

That cash support from the World Football governing body (FIFA) is designed to offer comprehensive, individually tailored support for the growth of football in Nigeria and each member association and the six confederations as per BSNSPORTS.com.ng.

Since taking the reins as FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has made no secret of his vision to develop football around the world. An example is the expansion of FIFA World Cup participating countries to 48.

FIFA had earmarked 2.8 billion USD to different plans that provide relevant backing to the local needs of the six confederations and 211 member associations with the FIFA Forward 1.0 and 2.0 since 2016.

FIFA Forward 3.0 is the next cycle and runs from 2023 to 2026. That will represent an increase in football development investment by almost 30% and is a direct consequence of the reinforced governance and financial situation of the new FIFA since 2016.