Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Executive Director of African Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), David Ugolor, yesterday, said that the Nigerian government is set to receive a fresh whooping sum of £60 million from the United Kingdom as part of the money starched by the former governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori.

The Executive Director, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Leo Atakpu, said this while fielding questions from Journalists at a two day workshop organized by ANEEJ for Journalists and Civil Society Organizations in Benin City

Speaking on the theme”Edo State Integrity and Accountability Strategy” Ugolor said that the UK Government is insisting that the money must be used on some projects that would have direct impact on the common people stressing that other looted funds still being expected are the 300 million dollars Abacha fourth tranche of loot from the Irish Government, $900,000 allegedly looted by late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, former governor of Bayelsa state from the United States of America among others.

“About 60 million Pounds Ibori loot is being expected from the UK, there is already discussion between Nigerian Government and the UK Government on one hand and the Federal Government and the Delta State Government.

“The Federal Government is to collect the 30 percent of the repatriated fund. While the awaited Abacha 4; the 300 million dollars expected from Ireland is agreed to be used for the three legacy projects which are the 2nd Niger Bridge, the Lagos- Ibadan Express Way and the Abuja- Kaduna Road.

“While the Diepreye Alamieyeseigha $900,000 loot expected from the USA was formally agreed to be used for Judges’ Quarters, it was later agreed to be used for Primary Health facility, as that will have direct impact on common people.” He said

