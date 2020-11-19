Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Nigerian government is set to receive a fresh £60 million from the United Kingdom as part of the money stashed away by former governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori.

Executive Director of African Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), David Ugolor, made the disclosure, yesterday, while answering questions at a two-day workshop organised for journalists and civil society organisations in Benin City

Speaking on the theme: “Edo State Integrity and Accountability Strategy” Ugolor said the UK government is insisting that the money must be used on some projects that would have direct impact on the common people stressing that other looted funds still being expected were the £300 million Abacha fourth tranche of loot from the Irish government, $900,000 allegedly looted by late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, former governor of Bayelsa State from the United States of America among others.

“About £60 million Ibori loot is being expected from the UK, there is already discussion between Nigerian government and the UK government on one hand and the Federal Government and the Delta State government.

“The Federal Government is to collect the 30 percent of the repatriated fund while in the awaited Abacha 4; the 300 million dollars expected from Ireland is agreed to be used for the three legacy projects which are the 2nd Niger Bridge, the Lagos- Ibadan Express Way and the Abuja-Kaduna Road. The Diepreye Alamieyeseigha $900,000 loot expected from the USA was formerly agreed to be used for Judges’ Quarters, it was later agreed to be used for Primary Health facility, as that will have direct impact on common people,” he said